Lufkin police are on the lookout for a man who reportedly placed five plastic eggs containing marijuana around town on Easter Sunday.

Police say Avante Nicholson had posted hints on Facebook as to where to find four of the eggs. Officers found three eggs in city parks and a fourth at a motel.

A man and his granddaughter found the fifth egg at Winston Park on Monday and took it to the police station. Investigators say four warrants have been issued for Nicholson’s arrest.