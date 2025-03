Sentencing has yet to be scheduled for the man convicted of a DWI accident that killed a family of four in a golf cart in Galveston in 2022.

Miguel Espinoza pleaded guilty on Tuesday to all the charges against him, just as his trial was about to begin. Espinoza was charged with four counts of intoxicated manslaughter and one count of intoxicated assault.

The accident killed Felipe Bentancur, Destiny Uvalle, and their two children, ages 14 and four. A fifth person was injured in the accident.