Man Accused Of Murdering DPS Trooper Appears In Court

Lawyers for a man accused of killing a Texas Department of Safety trooper in 2019 are making a lot of motions ahead of his death penalty trial.

Attorneys for defendant Victor Godinez appeared in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing. They were seeking preservation of calls and radio communications between law enforcement and dispatchers on the night last year that Trooper Moises Sanchez was allegedly shot by Godinez.

Prosecutors did not oppose the request, and the judge in the case agreed to sign an order to preserve the documents when it’s prepared. Another pretrial hearing is scheduled for next week.