Man Accused Of Recording Neighbor In Shower With Hidden Camera

A man appears in court today on charges of secretly recording his neighbor in her shower. Police arrested 48-year-old Brian Burnette last week on a charge of invasive visual recording.

Burnette bonded out on Monday, but his bond conditions say he can’t return to his townhome, which shares a wall with that of the victim. The woman noticed holes in the ceiling of her bathroom in November at the townhome on Strack Road near Champion Forest Drive.

A friend found that the drywall separating her attic from Burnette’s had been knocked down and a camera had been placed above her shower stall.