Man Accused Of Robbing Convenience Store Where He Used To Work

A Kerrville man is in custody for a Monday morning robbery of a convenience store where he used to work.

Police say the 29-year-old suspect tried to disguise himself with a hoodie, sunglasses, and a mask, but the employee he reportedly robbed recognized him anyway. When police arrived, the victim gave them the suspect’s name and last known address.

Officers found the suspect at his home on Legion Drive and arrested him for robbery, as well as outstanding warrants from Kerrville Municipal Court and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.