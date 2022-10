A San Antonio man is facing trafficking charges for allegedly flying in an underage girl from out of state for sex.

Eighteen-year-old Thapelo Winston is accused of paying for a rideshare to drive the girl from her Tennessee home to the Nashville airport, where she boarded a flight to San Antonio to meet him last weekend.

The two were found by D-P-S troopers two days later, and Winston was taken into custody. He is being held on a 200-thousand-dollar bond.