Man Accused Of Slipping Abortion Drug In Wife’s Drinks

(AP) — A Texas grand jury has indicted a husband accused of slipping an abortion-inducing drug into his wife’s drinks in hopes that it would end her pregnancy.

A grand jury in Houston this month indicted Mason Herring, a 38-year-old attorney, on two felony counts, including assault of a pregnant person.

Court records show his wife told authorities that Herring had been unhappy about the pregnancy. She says she became suspicious after a drink he gave her made her severely ill. An attorney for Herring did not immediately comment Thursday.