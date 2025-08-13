A former security guard is facing charges for allegedly threatening Little League International.

Police in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania say 20-year-old Isaiah Randall texted his supervisor, “you better have heavy security” and “I will be back,” after being fired by a private security firm at Little League Headquarters.

Randall then reportedly posted a countdown timer titled “Mass Casualty Event” on social media and tagged ESPN, Little League, and his former employer.

Authorities said Randall’s actions caused the Little League World Series to divert from normal operations. Play is set to get underway later today.