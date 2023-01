Felony charges are being dropped against the man accused of tossing a beer can at Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz. Documents show a grand jury declined to indict Joseph Arcidiacono in the November incident.

Video taken during the Houston Astros World Series victory parade shows a can of White Claw flying through the air towards Cruz who was on a float at the time before it was blocked by another person. Arcidiacono was charged with aggravated assault in the incident.