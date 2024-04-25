Man Acquitted Of 2020 Murder Now Accused Of 2024 Murder

A San Antonio man acquitted for a 2020 murder is in custody and charged with a 2024 murder.

Police say Mario Duarte and his friend Martin Henderson met with two other men earlier this month to sell them a gun. Duarte reportedly tried to rob them, and in the gun battle that followed, Henderson was shot in the head and killed.

Duarte is charged with aggravated robbery and murder, since his actions led to Henderson’s death. His sister Yazmine Duarte, who was along for the ride, is charged with aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence, since she reportedly hid the guns afterward.