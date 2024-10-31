Man Allegedly Beats Sleeping Airplane Passenger

A Florida man is facing charges after he allegedly beat a sleeping passenger bloody on a flight from San Francisco to Washington, D.C Monday.

A federal complaint says that Everett Chad Nelson was coming back from the bathroom on the United flight when without apparent reason, started attacking a sleeping man, splitting hit nose open and leaving the cabin bloody.

Another passenger reportedly pulled Nelson off the man and kept watch over him for the rest of the flight. The victim was treated by a doctor onboard. Nelson is charged with assault and faces up to a year in prison.