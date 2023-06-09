LOCAL

Man Arraigned Following Deadly Shooting East Of Edinburg

jsalinas
Antonio Garcia Garza-Photo courtesy Hidalgo County Sheriff's Department

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Hidalgo County man has been arraigned on a charge of murder in the killing of his neighbor north of Alamo this week.

34-year-old Antonio Garcia Garza was brought before a judge Friday afternoon and was ordered held on a half-million dollar bond following Thursday’s early-morning violence.

Sheriff’s officials say Garza and 50-year-old Agustin Anguiano Vega were standing next to their pickup trucks in the rural neighborhood when they started throwing punches. Garza pulled a gun and shot Vega who died shortly after at the hospital. Authorities haven’t said what sparked the fight and the deadly shooting.

