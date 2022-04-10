Man Arraigned In Deadly Edinburg-Area Stabbing

An Edinburg-area man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man in a neighborhood northeast of Edinburg.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies arrested 30-year-old Jesus Francisco Ramirez-Gonzalez early Sunday morning about 24 hours after an arrest warrant was issued. He was arraigned Sunday afternoon.

Ramirez-Gonzalez is accused of killing 49-year-old Elias Aguilar who was found with a stab wound to his chest at a location on the 6300 block of Allegiant Street late Friday night. The motive for the attack isn’t known but witnesses say they saw the two men fighting in the roadwa