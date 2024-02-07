LOCALTRENDING

Man Arraigned In Woman’s Murder In Alamo Mobile Home

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Valley man charged in the throat-slashing killing of a female acquaintance last fall has pleaded not guilty to the slaying. 42-year-old Christopher Lee Soto was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of murder in the gruesome death of 38-year-old Brittany Kay Ireland.

It was early the afternoon of October 30th when Alamo police found Ireland’s body in a blood-spattered mobile home in the Acacia RV Park. Also there was a critically-wounded Soto who was being treated by paramedics.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor, Soto had been ranting about Satan before the attack on Ireland.

