Man Arraigned In Woman’s Murder In Alamo

A San Juan man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder in the throat-slashing death of a female acquaintance at a retail plaza in Alamo.

The McAllen Monitor reports 28-year-old Larry Charles Culbert was arraigned on the charge this week with the judge setting his bond at $1 million. Culbert has been jailed without bond since March 25th when he was arrested for killing 47-year-old Andrea Socorro Reyna. She was found with her throat cut in the parking lot of Bealls Plaza.

Culbert was found nearby with a self-inflicted stab wound to his neck. The exact motive for the murder isn’t clear but police say the two had gotten into an argument outside the store.