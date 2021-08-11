LOCAL

Man Arraigned In Woman’s Murder In Alamo

By 119 views
0

A San Juan man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder in the throat-slashing death of a female acquaintance at a retail plaza in Alamo.

The McAllen Monitor reports 28-year-old Larry Charles Culbert was arraigned on the charge this week with the judge setting his bond at $1 million. Culbert has been jailed without bond since March 25th when he was arrested for killing 47-year-old Andrea Socorro Reyna. She was found with her throat cut in the parking lot of Bealls Plaza.

Culbert was found nearby with a self-inflicted stab wound to his neck. The exact motive for the murder isn’t clear but police say the two had gotten into an argument outside the store.

Cross Border Gunfire Erupts Near Rio Grande

Previous article

More Red Ink: US Budget Deficit Through July Hit $2.54T

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL