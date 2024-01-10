Man Arrested, Accused Of Stalking Shakira

An El Paso man has been arrested in Florida, accused of stalking international popstar Shakira. Daniel Valtier was arrested earlier this week outside of Shakira’s home in Miami.

According to court documents, Valtier had several items delivered to the home late last month and earlier this month, including wine, chocolates and toys. Among the numerous social media posts from the 55-year old were claims that he was married to the singer and that they were planning to open a business together.

News outlets in Florida say the Colombian singer and her management team issued several warnings to Valtier. He’s now in jail on a 100-thousand dollar bond.