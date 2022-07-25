Man Arrested After 7 Dogs Maul Man To Death

A Texas man has been arrested after seven dogs mauled a man to death as he was walking to the store. It happened in a Houston suburb one week ago.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says the 71-year-old man did nothing to provoke the dogs that attacked him “for no reason.” Investigators initially thought the dogs were strays but they later determined the animals belonged to a 47-year-old man who lives in the neighborhood.

Police arrested him on Friday and he’s jailed on 100-thousand dollars bond and charged with felony Attack by Dog resulting in Death.