Man Arrested After Egg Allegedly Thrown At King Charles III

Britain's King Charles III, right, greets members of the public as he arrives for a visit to Luton Town Hall, where he is meeting community leaders and voluntary organisations, in Luton, England, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

(AP) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after an egg was allegedly hurled towards King Charles III during a visit to a town center. Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was being questioned over an alleged common assault.

Charles was meeting members of the public outside the town hall in Luton, north of London, when the projectile was apparently thrown. He was moved to a different area by his security guards and resumed shaking hands with members of the public.

Last month, a 23-year-old man was arrested after eggs were hurled at Charles and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, in York, northern England.