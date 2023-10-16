Man Arrested After Finding 40K Suspected Fentanyl Pills In Traffic Stop

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of a man who had 40-thousand suspected fentanyl pills in his car.

Deputies pulled over 19-year-old Brian Betancourt for a traffic violation on October 6th. After spotting some cocaine on the floorboard, deputies searched the car and found two packages full of blue pills. Because of the large number of pills, only a small portion was tested for fentanyl, and all tested positive.

Betancourt is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.