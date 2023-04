A man is facing charges after agents found five people hiding inside jet skis during an inspection at a Border Patrol checkpoint.

A truck carrying the jet skis was given a secondary inspection early Monday at the Falfurrias checkpoint after a Border Patrol dog alerted agents. They were forced to dismantle the vehicles to extract the five people hiding inside.

The truck driver told investigators he knew there were people inside the jet skis and that he had been paid to take them to Houston.