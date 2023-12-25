Man Arrested After Mom’s Remains Found In Storage Unit

A man is behind bars after the remains of his mother were found in a trash can inside a storage unit that he formerly leased.

Police were called on Thursday to the storage facility on Vance Jackson Road near North Loop 410 after the caller found the remains.

The property manager identified the former renter as 53-year-old Rogelio Bernal, and police arrested him on Friday. He told them the remains were those of his mother, who died more than two-years ago. Bernal is charged with concealing a human corpse.