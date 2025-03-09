Man Arrested After Student’s Hazing Death Is Former Wylie Resident

A Texas resident is facing charges over the death of a Southern University and A&M College student. Caleb Wilson died in what some have described as a fraternity hazing ritual.

The 20-year old was reportedly punched in the chest, collapsed and went into seizures before being rushed to the hospital. A fellow member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity is now charged with manslaughter.

The suspect, Caleb McCray, is from Wylie and attended Wylie High School until 2019. His lawyer released a statement in which he says McCray is innocent.