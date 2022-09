A League City man is in custody after allegedly threatening judges and calling in bomb threats in Chambers County.

Dustin Riddle was arrested Saturday night after calling the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch late last week to threaten the lives of both County District Judges, as well as claim there was a bomb at the sheriff’s office and courthouse.

All threats were determined to be baseless. Riddle’s bond was set at one-point-six-million dollars.