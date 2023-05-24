Man Arrested At McAllen International Airport, Charged With Pimping

A Mexican man is facing charges in McAllen after being connected to prostitution involving a young girl.

Jesus Daniel Soria-Torres was arrested Monday at McAllen International Airport after he told Border Patrol agents he was in the country illegally.

Further investigation found that Soria-Torres had brought a young girl across the border to engage in sexual activity for money. The suspect had been arranging meets for the girl at hotels in the McAllen area for about six months.

Federal investigators say Soria-Torres also admitted to persuading other women to become prostitutes “in a similar manner.”