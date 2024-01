(Houston, TX) — A man is in custody and accused of engaging in celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve in north Harris County. Precinct 4 Constable’s deputies say 29-year-old Darwin Amaya-Gabrieles was allegedly firing a handgun into the air outside an apartment complex on Kuykendahl [[ KIRK-en-doll ]] Road. Amaya-Gabrieles reportedly ran into the woods to avoid deputies, and it took a K-9 and a helicopter to track him down. He’s charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm and evading arrest.