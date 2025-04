A man is facing federal charges after trying to smuggle nearly 60 pounds of cocaine into the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says inspectors at the Hidalgo Port of Entry discovered hiding places in the gas tank of a GMC Terrain on Sunday. They took the gas tank apart and took out about two dozen packages of suspected cocaine.

Christian Quezada-Valdez of Mexico was charged with illegal importation of a controlled substance following the discovery.