Man Arrested For Illegal Dumping

The owner of a construction company in the Houston suburb of Channelview is under arrest on charges of illegal dumping. Vance Holt, Jr. is accused of dumping 14-tons of broken concrete and wood along an I-10 service road in 2023. Investigators say Holt ordered his employees to dump the items at the edge of the service road near Beltway 8.

If convicted, Holt is facing up to two years in jail and a ten-thousand-dollar fine. Officials with the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office are declining to identify Holt’s company.