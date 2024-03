A 35-year-old man is under arrest in the Fort Worth area for kidnapping a six-year-old girl. Sansom Park Police charged Javier Alejandro Cruz Cavazos with kidnapping a child who had been reported missing on March 22nd.

The child was found at an apartment where Cavazos was staying, although police said he didn’t live there. Police also said Cavazos was not related to the child’s family.