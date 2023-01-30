Man Arrested For Kidnapping Son’s Girlfriend

A man is in custody for allegedly kidnapping his son’s girlfriend. San Antonio police say 35-year-old Alexander McCormick cut off a vehicle with three teens inside last Friday and forced the 15-year-old victim into his truck at gunpoint.

Authorities said the victim was able to continue communicating with one of the teens that was in the vehicle with her, who alerted authorities that she was going to be dropped off at a nearby park. McCormick and his son were arrested. He’s charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.