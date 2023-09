Houston Police say a 30-year-old man is under arrest for placing an Apple Air-Tag inside a woman’s car. Air-Tags are devices designed to help people track personal items such as keys and wallets, but are often used illegally to track other people.

Erick Narit Cardenas is charged with illegally installing a tracking device without the other person’s knowledge. The woman called police after she was notified by an Apple representative there was an unknown device in her vehicle.