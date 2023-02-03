Man Arrested For Threatening To Blow Up TCU

A former TCU student is in custody after a standoff on campus yesterday. According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, 25-year-old Ahmad Peterson-Adeyanju allegedly made threats to university staff, then barricaded himself in his vehicle when officers arrived at the scene near the Harrison Administration Building.

Peterson-Adeyanju reportedly threatened to blow up the campus, and authorities said a loaded handgun was found in his vehicle. He is charged with making a terroristic threat and trespassing.