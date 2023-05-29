Man Arrested For Triggering AMBER Alert Involving Two Missing Girls

A man is in custody after reportedly prompting an AMBER Alert involving two children in San Antonio. Police arrested 29-year-old Julio Najar-Trevino on Saturday for interference with child custody.

Child Protective Services had obtained permission to remove nine-year-old Kamil Brown-Sykes and two-year-old Zylah Faulks from a home on South Alamo because of neglectful and dangerous conditions.

Najar-Trevino reportedly left the house with the children in violation of the CPS order. He hasn’t told investigators where the kids or their mother, 26-year-old Khadijah Faulks, can be found.