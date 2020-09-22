Man Arrested For Trying To Smuggle Ammo Magazines Into Mexico

Customs agents arrest a man they caught trying to smuggle ammo into Mexico.

On Monday, Valley Morning Star reported that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents nabbed Luis Mendoza Perez at the Hidalgo Port of Entry on September 15th. An inspection of his vehicle revealed there were two-hundred AR-15 style loaded magazines hidden in the spare tire area.

Mendoza Perez told agents an unknown person in Mexico was going to pay him two dollars per magazine. He also admitted this was not his first time to smuggle ammo into Mexico. The 19-year-old from McAllen, who is a U.S. citizen, could get up to ten years in federal prison if convicted.