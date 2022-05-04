Man Arrested For Trying To Smuggle Pills Into U.S.

A man is facing drug smuggling charges after trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border with thousands of prescription pills hidden in his vehicle.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the man was arrested Sunday while trying to enter the United States using the Los Indios International Bridge in Cameron County.

During a secondary inspection, agents found over 70-thousand undeclared prescription pills, including nearly 60-thousand Xanax tablets. The suspect from Magnolia, Texas was turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office following his arrest.