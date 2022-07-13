Man Arrested In Deadly Smuggling Crash North Of La Joya

An arrest has been made in the police chase and crash that killed two migrants in rural western Hidalgo County late last month. 23-year-old Alexis Pino Hernandez is jailed, facing charges of murder, human smuggling, and evading arrest.

Authorities say Hernandez was driving a Ford Expedition that La Joya police tried to pull over on 7 Mile Line near Citrus City the morning of June 29th. Hernandez sped off, turned, and headed north on Abram Road for about a mile before the SUV swerved out of control and rolled. One man was thrown out of the vehicle and killed. A second man died at the hospital. Two other people were seriously hurt.