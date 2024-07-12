Man Arrested In Death Of Deputy

A man is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Harris County deputy and detective. Deputies arrested 44-year-old Ronnie Palmer Thursday at a home on Ghita Lane in northeast Harris County.

Palmer reportedly pistol-whipped an employee at a Little Caesar’s Pizza late Wednesday night and fled the area in a vehicle. Later 28-year-old Deputy Fernando Esqueda found Palmer’s vehicle and while he was calling in the report, he and his patrol unit were ambushed by gunfire.

Esqueda was taken to a hospital but died of his injuries. Palmer is currently charged with aggravated assault and is a person of interest in Esqueda’s death.