Man Arrested In Death Of Senior Facility Resident

A resident at a Houston senior living center is under arrest in connection with the shooting death of another resident at the facility.

Clifton John Allen appeared in court on Saturday for a probable cause hearing in the April 13th death of 74-year-old Carol Webber. Both were residents at Treemont Senior Living in West Houston and investigators discovered that Webber had transferred her will, retirement, and power of attorney to Allen.

A prosecutor at Saturday’s hearing said Webber had told several people “she was in fear of him” and even informed a facility employee on the day of her death Allen had “threatened to kill her.” Allen, who had several previous arrests for violent crimes, will be back in court Monday morning.