Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Migos Rapper Takeoff

This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, who arrested in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff, who was killed last month outside a bowling alley in Houston. (Houston Police Dept. via AP)

This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, who arrested in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff, who was killed last month outside a bowling alley in Houston. (Houston Police Dept. via AP)

(AP) — Police in Texas have announced an arrest in last month’s shooting death of the performer Takeoff. Houston police said Friday that 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was charged with murder and has been arrested in connection with the rapper’s death.

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. Police have said the 28-year-old was fatally shot outside a bowling alley after a private party. Police said Friday that the shooting followed a dispute over a game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was an innocent bystander.