Man Arrested In Sacramento Shooting Had Recently Left Prison

This Feb. 6, 2022, booking photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Smiley Allen Martin, two days before he was released to Sacramento County probation for his sentence on charges of corporal injury and assault likely to cause great bodily injury. Martin was arrested Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in connection with a mass shooting that killed six people in Sacramento, Calif. Martin is the brother of Dandrae Martin, the first suspect taken into custody in the investigation. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)

(AP) — A man arrested in connection with a weekend Sacramento shooting that killed six people and injured a dozen had been released from prison weeks earlier. Smiley Martin was among those wounded in Sunday’s attack in which more than 100 shots were fired in an area of bars and nightclubs near the state Capitol. He’d been released from prison in February after serving time for brutalizing a girlfriend. He’s suspected of possessing a machine gun. A law enforcement officials says he was seen brandishing a gun in a Facebook video hours before the shooting. It wasn’t clear if Smiley Martin had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. His brother, Dandrae Martin appeared in court Tuesday on a charge of being a convict carrying a loaded gun. Authorities say the investigation continues.

 

