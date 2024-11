A man is facing human smuggling charges after allegedly transporting nine illegal immigrants at a South Texas Border Patrol checkpoint.

Agents stopped Barek James Mccann on Tuesday at the Sarita checkpoint. A secondary inspection found nine people hiding in hay bales in the gooseneck portion of the trailer.

Mccann reportedly told investigators that he was promised three-thousand dollars for taking the trailer from McAllen to Corpus Christi. He’s expected in court on Monday.