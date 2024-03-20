Man Attacked In Front Yard Over Loud Music

A man in the Houston suburb of Huffman says he’s lucky to still be alive after he was attacked by a friend of his son in his own front yard this past weekend.

Jeremy Lott tells police 18-year old Shawn Allen Goodson showed up at his house around midnight Sunday, playing his music very loudly. Lott says when he told Goodson to turn the music down, he was brutally attacked.

Lott suffered a broken arm and multiple cuts and bruises. He says he was saved when a neighbor showed up and threatened Goodson with a baseball bat. That’s when Goodson took off. An arrest warrant has been issued for Goodson for several charges.