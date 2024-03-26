Man Changes Name To ‘Literally Anybody Else,’ Runs For President

A North Texas man who legally changed his name to Literally Anybody Else is now making a run for the presidency.

Mr. Else is 35-year-old Army veteran and a seventh-grade math teacher in the Birdville ISD. He has filed with the Federal Election Commission and was at a Dallas Stars game at the American Airlines Center last week, asking people to sign his petition to put him on the November ballot as an independent candidate for president. He hopes to find support among people who are tired of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden.