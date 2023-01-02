Man Charged After Claiming To Be Deputy, Interfering With Arrest

A man is facing charges in McAllen after trying to interfere in a police investigation and then claiming to be a Hidalgo County deputy. Police arrested Adrian Berrones last week on charges of reckless driving, resisting arrest and impersonating a public servant.

Police say Berrones yelled at officers during a traffic stop involving his brother, then sped away from the scene. After he was pulled over, Berrones claimed to work for the Sheriff’s Office and he was wearing a sweatshirt with the Sheriff’s Office logo on it at the time of his arrest. He told investigators he had previously worked as a jailer in Hidalgo County.