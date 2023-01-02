LOCAL

Man Charged After Claiming To Be Deputy, Interfering With Arrest

jsalinasBy 8 views
0

A man is facing charges in McAllen after trying to interfere in a police investigation and then claiming to be a Hidalgo County deputy.  Police arrested Adrian Berrones last week on charges of reckless driving, resisting arrest and impersonating a public servant.

Police say Berrones yelled at officers during a traffic stop involving his brother, then sped away from the scene. After he was pulled over, Berrones claimed to work for the Sheriff’s Office and he was wearing a sweatshirt with the Sheriff’s Office logo on it at the time of his arrest. He told investigators he had previously worked as a jailer in Hidalgo County.

14-Year-Old Rio Grande City Boy Killed In New Year’s Day Crash, Teen Driver Charged With Murder

Previous article

Cornyn Announces Grant For UTRGV Mental Health Services

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL