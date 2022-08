A Monte Alto man has been arrested following the shooting death of a man inside his home. 33-year-old Jose Lara had called 911 Wednesday morning, saying he shot a man who had pulled a knife.

Responding Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies found the body of 29-year-old Rodrigo Arjona in the home on the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue. Lara was taken into custody, and has been charged for now with drug possession. The investigation into the case continues.