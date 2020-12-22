Man Charged In Deadly Rollover Wreck

A Penitas man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in the suspected drunken driving death of a passenger about a week-and-a-half ago.

DPS troopers say 23-year-old David Simon Cavazos had been speeding north on Washington Palm Drive the evening of December 11th when he blew through a stop sign at Mile 7 west of Citrus City.

The pickup truck struck a 22-year-old woman walking in the area, skidded out of control, and rolled. Cavazos and three other men were thrown out and one of them, 24-year-old Marco Mendoza, was killed in the wreck. Cavazos had been hospitalized for about a week before he was discharged and arraigned last Friday.