Man Charged In Killing At Brownsville House Party

Bonds totaling $2 million are holding a Brownsville man in jail on multiple charges including murder.

Brownsville police early Sunday morning had responded to a call of a man who’d been shot during a party at a home on the 100 block of Meadow Lane. Witnesses there say the gunman sped away in a white pickup truck, which officers spotted nearby. Police chased him north on Old Alice Road before the suspect stopped at a home on the 100 block of Langan Court where officers tackled him and got him into custody.

35-year-old Jose Garcia-Escamilla is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and evading and resisting arrest. He’s accused of killing the owner of the Meadow Lane home, 34-year-old Jose Dominguez.