Man Charged In Shooting Deaths Of 5 Kids, Brother

(AP) — A 25-year-old Oklahoma man has been charged in the fatal shootings of his brother and five young children. Court records show Jarron Deajon Pridgeon of Muskogee was charged Wednesday with six counts of first-degree murder and other felony counts.
Muskogee police say they don’t yet know why Pridgeon fatally shot 24-year-old Javarion Lee or the children, the oldest of whom was 9. The children’s mother, Brittany Anderson, was also wounded in the shootings early Tuesday and was hospitalized in Tulsa. The youngest victim was 1. Court and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on Pridgeon’s behalf.