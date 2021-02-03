Man Charged In Shooting Deaths Of 5 Kids, Brother

This Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 booking photo provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff's Office, shows Jarron Deajon Pridgeon. Pridgeon is in custody as a suspect, after six people, including five young children, were shot to death early Tuesday at a home in Muskogee, Okla. (Muskogee County Sheriff's Office via AP)

(AP) — A 25-year-old Oklahoma man has been charged in the fatal shootings of his brother and five young children. Court records show Jarron Deajon Pridgeon of Muskogee was charged Wednesday with six counts of first-degree murder and other felony counts.

Muskogee police say they don’t yet know why Pridgeon fatally shot 24-year-old Javarion Lee or the children, the oldest of whom was 9. The children’s mother, Brittany Anderson, was also wounded in the shootings early Tuesday and was hospitalized in Tulsa. The youngest victim was 1. Court and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on Pridgeon’s behalf.