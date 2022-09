A former Travis County Sheriff’s Office detective is expected to take a plea deal in connection to a triple murder that occurred earlier this year.

Stephen Broderick is accused of shooting his ex-wife, adopted daughter, and her boyfriend to death back in April before leading police on a 24-hour manhunt.

According to court documents, he’s expected to plead guilty to capital murder, which carries a sentence of life in prison without parole. He’s due back in court Tuesday afternoon.