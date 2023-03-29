Man Charged With Firebombing Wisconsin Anti-Abortion Office

FILE - Damage is seen in the interior of Madison's Wisconsin Family Action headquarters in Madison, Wis., May 8, 2022. Investigators on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, finally captured the man they believe firebombed the prominent Wisconsin anti-abortion lobbying group's office last year ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. The U.S. attorney's office in Madison announced that police arrested 29-year-old Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury at Boston's Logan International Airport on Tuesday. (Alex Shur/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

FILE - Damage is seen in the interior of Madison's Wisconsin Family Action headquarters in Madison, Wis., May 8, 2022. Investigators on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, finally captured the man they believe firebombed the prominent Wisconsin anti-abortion lobbying group's office last year ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. The U.S. attorney's office in Madison announced that police arrested 29-year-old Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury at Boston's Logan International Airport on Tuesday. (Alex Shur/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

(AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a man with firebombing a prominent Wisconsin anti-abortion lobbying group’s office last year. The U.S. attorney’s office in Madison announced that 29-year-old Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury was arrested Tuesday at Boston’s Logan International Airport and charged with one count of attempting to cause damage by means of fire or an explosive. Prosecutors believe Roychowdhury threw Molotov cocktails into the Wisconsin Family Action office in Madison on May 6. The attack came about a week after a draft opinion suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion leaked. The court did overturn the ruling in June. Online court records did not list an attorney for Roychowdhury.