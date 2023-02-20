LOCALTRENDING

Man Charged With Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old McAllen Girl

jsalinasBy
Clayton Ryan Phillips; Photo courtesy McAllen Police Department

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A North Texas man is jailed here on bonds totaling more than 3-1/2 million dollars in connection with the disappearance of a 14-year-old runaway from McAllen.

19-year-old Clayton Ryan Phillips was arraigned Monday on charges of kidnapping, human trafficking, sexual assault, and enticing a child away from a custodian.

McAllen police had been looking for Phillips for the past week, after it was learned he may have persuaded a McAllen girl, 14-year-old Antonette Rodriguez, to leave home. Phillips was tracked down and apprehended Saturday but McAllen police aren’t yet disclosing details of the arrest.

